Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

11th Annual Halloween Surf at Newport Pier

Posted On 31 Oct 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

Over 100 costumed surfers both young and mature strutted their stuff at the 11th annual Halloween Surf happening north of the Newport Pier on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Mild temperatures and easy waves made “Donald Trump’s” promise to “make surfing great again” come true.

Highlights included a Boston Terrier and her Mom, a Cat in the Hat played by feline veterinarian Elaine Mitchell, and a father-son astronaut team. A small inflatable shark was seen frolicking harmlessly among the surfers.

Photos by Lawrence Sherwin.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Californians Take Top Spots in U.S. Surf Open

Posted On 11 Aug 2017
, By
0

Local Focus: Surfing Physician Offers Tips for Ocean Safety

Posted On 30 Jun 2017
, By
0

‘Surfing Circle of Honor’ Breaks World Record

Posted On 21 Jun 2017
, By
0

18th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival is Going Deep

Posted On 31 Mar 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.