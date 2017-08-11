Weekend Rewind: 9th Annual Lobsterfest at Newport Dunes

A sold-out crowd enjoyed more than 1,000 Maine lobster dinners prepared on site during the 9th annual Lobsterfest, held last Sunday at Newport Dunes.

While feasting the diners enjoyed live entertainment and activities for kids.

A percentage of the proceeds go to Leadership Tomorrow and Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire.

Visit LobsterfestAtNewportBeach.com for more information.

Photos by Christopher Trela