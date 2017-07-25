Summer Fun: Annual Lobsterfest Returns to Newport Dunes

Hundreds of Maine lobsters will be flown in to Newport Beach on Aug. 6 for the 9th Annual Lobsterfest, held at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina from 3 to 8 p.m.

More than 700 people are expected to attend this annual celebration of summer, which centers around a delicious lobster dinner plus opportunity drawings, prizes, and fun on the beach for the entire family.

Live Maine lobster flown in fresh for this event will be prepared on-site alongside a buffet that includes New York strip steak, corn-on-the-cob, red potatoes, salads, fresh baked sourdough rolls and dessert.

Lobsterfest at Newport Beach features a full bar with craft beer and premium wine, live music from West Coast Party Crashers, and special activities for children provided by Camp James.

“We think it is a signature event for Newport Beach,” said Lobsterfest Chairman Tim Brown. “The Dunes Waterfront Resort has been huge in making this event successful. They provide drinks, we bring in lobsters, and we have special cooks. It’s an interesting process, because the lobsters have to be cooked just right. It’s a real trade in itself. We visited four or five lobster festivals in Southern California with a mission to find cooks.”

Tickets for Lobsterfest are $60 per person in advance, $80 at the door. Additional lobster may be purchased for $20 each. A special box meal for children under 12 is available for $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

VIP tickets, which include all-you-can-eat lobster dinner, complimentary beer and wine, valet parking and reserved seating in front of the stage area, are $150 in advance.

Event proceeds support Make-A-Wish – Orange County and Inland Empire, as well as Leadership Tomorrow – Orange County.

Make-A-Wish OCIE grants the wishes of local children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Leadership Tomorrow is a nine-month program designed for informed citizens committed to learning more about their communities. Tuition for the year is $1,400, and for the last seven years Lobsterfest has awarded up to 10 scholarships to deserving recipients.



Newport Dunes is at 101 N Bayside Dr.

Fore more information and tickets, visit LobsterfestAtNewportBeach.com.