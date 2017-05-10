Benefit: Annual OC Real Estate Luncheon Raises $680K for Veterans

More than 575 professionals from top real estate companies and financial institutions attended the 2nd Annual Orange County Real Estate Luncheon on Thursday, April 20 at Hotel Irvine. The event was held in partnership with the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF), and raised over $680,000 to support the critical needs of local veterans.

This year’s event featured a powerful keynote address from decorated Air Force veteran and three-time Super Bowl champion, Chad Hennings. His message of leadership, character, and vision, was both powerful and inspiring.

Patrick S. Donahue, chairman and chief executive officer of Donahue Schriber, said, “People want to help, but they want to see their money put to good use with measurable results. That is why Donahue Schriber and its executives underwrite the cost of the luncheon. We want sponsors and attendees to know that their money is going directly to the nonprofits that support our local vets.”

Again this year, the Orange County Real Estate Luncheon partnered with OCCF to raise funds for the Orange County Veterans Initiative. More than half a million dollars was raised at the inaugural luncheon in 2016, enabling OCCF to distribute grants to ten nonprofit organizations serving local veterans.

Orange County Veterans Initiative is administered through OCCF and seeks to line up philanthropic, public and private sector resources with timely opportunities to address critical gaps in services to veterans and their families in Orange County.

Founded in 1989, the Orange County Community Foundation works with donors to strengthen the local nonprofit sector and find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, OCCF has awarded more than $425 million in grants and scholarships and ranks among the top 10 percent in asset size among more than 750 U.S. community foundations.

For more information, visit oc-cf.org.