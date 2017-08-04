Applications Being Accepted for Art in the Park

The Newport Beach Arts Foundation will host its annual fundraiser, the Art in the Park arts and crafts festival, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. October 14 on the Newport Beach Civic Green.

Now in its 14th year, this widely-advertised show is expected to attract 1,500 visitors and includes art activities for children provided by the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity. Children and pets are welcome to attend the free public event.

Applications are now being accepted to participate in this event, which features more than 100 Southern California artists and artisans who will have their works on display and for sale.

Booth space is limited and sells out every year. Applications must be postmarked by August 18.

Proceeds from this event will help to provide support for school tours, acquisition of significant works of art for the city, as well as arts and cultural programming in Newport Beach.

The Newport Beach Arts Foundation is a public nonprofit foundation organized to promote, support, and broaden cultural activities within Newport Beach in coordination with the Newport Beach Arts Commission.

For more information, visit newportbeachartinthepark.com and newportbeachartsfoundation.org.