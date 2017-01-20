Charity Spotlight: Arbor Real Estate Party for Clean Water

On November 29, Newport Beach-based Arbor Real Estate hosted its annual fundraiser to benefit the Rob Machado Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides water filling stations to schools and public spaces.

These stations provide a clean, healthful drink option for children and community members while eliminating the need for single-use plastic water bottles, thereby keeping beaches and watersheds clean of plastic water bottles and other trash.

Guests – including Rob Machado and Ryan Hurley – participated in a raffle for prizes including signed surfboards from Bruce Irons, Rob Machado, John John Florence and Bob Hurley, a signed guitar from Social Distortion lead singer Mike Ness (who attended the event), and more. Guests also enjoyed live Motown tunes by the Fabulous New Jersey Hummers (a lineup including Sugar Ray’s drummer Stan Frazier and Arbor Founder Chris Brigandi) accompanied by Grammy-nominated vocalist Crystal Lewis, cocktails, craft beer and delicious food from local eateries including TK Burger, Laventina’s Pizza, Sambazon Acai Café, Stag Bar + Kitchen, Sidecar Doughnuts, Solti Juice, and Sessions West Coast Deli.

Arbor Real Estate’s previous fundraisers for the Rob Machado Foundation have raised funds to install four

clean water filling stations in Newport Beach (West Oceanfront at Orange, the Wedge, 15th Street and Newport Aquatic Center).

This year’s event raised more than $15,000, which will be used to install refillable water stations in several Newport Beach public schools. Newport Elementary will be the first “model” school. Visit arborrealestate.com for more information.