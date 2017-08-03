Arts Commission Offers Cultural Arts Grants

In an effort to expand arts programs offered to the local community, the Newport Beach City Arts Commission recently invited arts organizations offering cultural arts programs for Newport Beach residents and visitors to apply for 2017/2018 Newport Beach Cultural Arts Grants.

The deadline for applications is September 29.

Cultural Arts Grants, as determined by the Commission, will be awarded to qualified arts organizations with strong projects that enhance arts education and community programs for the citizens city of Newport Beach.

Successful applicants must propose projects/programs for funding that directly benefit children, youth, adults and seniors living in Newport Beach, as well as schools within the city’s geographic boundaries.

Applicants must also be able to document need, quantifiable success, a realistic budget and an implementation plan.

Grant applications are available online on the city’s website and must be completed according to the instructions. Applications may be emailed and/or dropped off at the Cultural Arts Office by 4 p.m. September 29 (not a postmark date).

The address for delivery is Cultural Arts Services, Newport Beach Public Library, 1000 Avocado Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92660.

For more information or to submit an application, contact Tim Hetherton at [email protected] or visit newportbeachca.gov/culturalarts.