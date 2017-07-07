Assemblyman Harper Honors Working Wardrobes

Assemblyman Matthew Harper, whose district includes Newport Beach, has honored Working Wardrobes as the 2017 Nonprofit of the Year for the 74th Assembly District. Working Wardrobes is a nonprofit organization which empowers men, women, veterans, and young adults overcoming difficult challenges to confidently enter the workforce and achieve success.

“I’m proud to recognize Working Wardrobes as the 2017 Nonprofit of the Year,” Harper said. “Their dedication to the local community, helping veterans and enhancing the quality of life for community residents, makes them the perfect choice.”

Founded in 1990, Working Wardrobes has changed the lives of nearly 90,000 men, women, veterans, and young adults overcoming difficult challenges: alcohol and substance abuse, domestic violence, incarceration, homelessness, catastrophic illness, and traumatic financial loss.

Clients are referred through the CalWORKS program, social service agencies and 50 shelters/programs in Orange County, Los Angeles and the Inland Empire.

“Our clients become workforce ready by participating in career training, job placement assistance and wardrobe services, in an environment of dignity and respect,” Working Wardrobes said in a statement. “It is an honor to be recognized by the Assemblyman. Our guiding philosophy is a belief that people are more powerful than the barriers they face and that all of our clients share the common desire to achieve success.”