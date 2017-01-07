Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Benefit: CASA Annual Holiday Luncheon and Fashion Show

Posted On 07 Jan 2017
Barclay Butera and Ray Langhammer of Barclay Butera Interiors of Newport Beach served as the two Masters of Ceremonies.

By Petrina Friede | NB Indy

 One of the hottest tickets in town was the Annual Holiday Luncheon & Fashion Show supporting CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Orange County, held at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point.

The ultra-elegant event sold out before many ladies even had a chance to open their invitations—a charity’s dream!

Over 600 guests, many wearing eye-catching Ted Baker dresses, packed the foyer and ballroom of The Monarch Beach Resort to sample fine wines, champagne and exceptional food while bidding on more than 160 auction packages.

The 2016 Fashion Show Partner, Ted Baker London, presented by South Coast

Debra Klein, Judy Chang, Stephanie Finn, Kandace McMenomy

Plaza, brought a continental flair to the runway show.

Newport Beach was well represented by Lugano Diamonds (they donated the exquisite 5.49 Pear Shaped Black Diamond pendant won by Tyler Matthew Olbres (who coincidentally donated all the wine for the luncheon).

Also of good spirits were Barclay Butera and Ray Langhammer of Barclay Butera Interiors of Newport Beach, who served as the two Masters of Ceremonies.

Ted Baker runway fashion show

Co-chairs Molly Jolly and Kimberly DeLamar Matties with their team of 60 members from the Friends of CASA must be pleased with the more than $344,000 net that will go to supporting CASA’s mission of recruiting, training, and supervising volunteers who mentor and advocate for children in the foster care system.

Visit CASAOC.org for more information.

