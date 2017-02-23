Bicycle Versus SUV Collision

On February 20 at 6:43 p.m., the Newport Beach Police Department’s Dispatch Center was notified of a traffic collision near the intersection of Westcliff Drive and Rutland Road.

The collision involved a bicycle and a red GMC Yukon, both of which had been travelling eastbound on Westcliff Drive.

The Yukon had two occupants, a male driver and a male passenger; neither was injured as a result of the collision.

The bicyclist, identified as a 41-year-old resident of Newport Beach, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

When Newport Beach Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, they found that the bicyclist was unconscious and unresponsive. They then transported him to Orange County Global Medical Center for medical attention and evaluation. Neither alcohol nor drugs appears to be a contributing factor in this incident.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Dave Darling at (949) 644-3746 or [email protected]