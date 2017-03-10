Biz Buzz: Goodbye Fairmont, Hello Duke

Newport Beach welcomes a new upscale lifestyle hotel to the city: The Duke Hotel Newport Beach.

Formerly the Fairmont Newport Beach, the property on MacArthur Blvd. near the John Wayne Airport will undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation and convert to the Renaissance Newport Beach in early 2018.

The Duke Hotel Newport Beach is now accepting reservations as a Marriott affiliated “White Label” hotel.

Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized and award winning Marriott operator of hotels, resorts & conference centers throughout the United States and Canada, has been selected as the manager.

The Duke, and soon Renaissance Newport Beach, will be positioned and operated under Crescent’s Lifestyle division, “Latitudes, Lifestyles by Crescent.”

“The Duke Hotel Newport Beach aligns well with Crescent due to our extensive experience in repositioning unique and complex lifestyle hotels” said Michael George, Chief Executive Office of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. “Our unique approach as an elite Marriott International hotel manager, combined with our experience operating in southern California, will maximize the potential of this great hotel.”

The Duke Hotel Newport Beach is an upscale property with an unparalleled location that is convenient for business travel and leisure getaways.

The hotel features 444 luxury guest rooms including 54 suites, rooftop pool with cabanas, an 8,000-square-foot spa, bocce court, tennis/sport courts, wedding gazebo, fitness center, restaurant, full bar, and 42,000 square feet of meeting space including 27,000 square feet of outdoor function space.

Existing Fairmont Newport Beach reservations are intact at The Duke Hotel Newport Beach. Customers may book new reservations by visiting marriott.com/npbbr.

For more information on Crescent, please visit chrco.com.