Biz Buzz: Landscaper Wins Award for Newport Coast Project

Orange County-based based Richard Cohen Landscape & Construction, Inc. was recently awarded the Jon R. Alsdorf Memorial Award for best entry in all installation categories from the California Landscape Contractors Association, the only state-wide trade organization of licensed landscape contractors and suppliers.

The award was for the Moss residence in Newport Coast, a Native American style with a tiled mosaic backdrop for a hot tub, lots of ornate gate work, and a view of Newport Coast.

Richard Cohen Landscape also received awards for projects in Irvine and Villa Park, as well as the coveted Stuart J. Sperber Memorial Sweepstakes Trophy Award for Best of Show.

“I am proud that our work was awarded two big awards by such a reputable organization representing landscaping,” said Richard Cohen, president of Richard Cohen Landscape & Construction, Inc. “To know that our projects were considered the best out of all the beautiful entries in California is quite an honor.”

In operation since 1976, Richard Cohen Landscape & Construction, Inc is an award-winning full-service landscape company committed to creating the extraordinary in landscape design, construction and maintenance. Richard Cohen Landscape & Construction, Inc. services the custom installation and the commercial landscape management markets.