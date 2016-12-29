Biz Buzz: Newport Resident Joins Big Brothers Board

Newport Beach resident Tom Duddy has joined the board of directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire.

Duddy is president and chief executive officer of Elmco Duddy, and vice president of Morris Group International.

He also serves on the board for other local organizations including Anderson Deans, CdM Boosters, Newport Beach Little League and CdM Football.

Duddy graduated from the University of California, Riverside.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom onto our board of directors,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters Chief Executive Officer Melissa Beck. “His leadership, passion and commitment to innovation embody our organization’s core values and will be of great assistance as we continue to grow.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the nation’s largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring organization, serving a quarter-million children annually. Based in Santa Ana, the Orange County agency was incorporated in 1958 and works as a local extension of the national effort to make professionally supported, one-to-one matches between mentors (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”) facing adversity.

Together with the Inland Empire agency, which opened its doors in 2013, the local organization annually serves more than 3,000 children through programs that improve the odds of youth performing better in school and avoiding violence and illegal activity.

For more information, visit ocbigs.org.