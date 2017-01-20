Biz Buzz: Risk Management Assoc. Hosts Economic Forecast

The Risk Management Association, Orange County Chapter presents its annual Economic Forecast by Dr. Christopher Thornberg, founding partner of Beacon Economics, LLC, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Pacific Club, 4110 MacArthur Blvd., in Newport Beach. The RMA Economic Forecast is sponsored by Camel Financial.

Dr. Thornberg is a leading economist in the United States. An expert in economic forecasting, regional economics, employment and labor markets, economic policy, and industry and real estate analysis, he was one of the earliest and most accurate predictors of the subprime mortgage market crash that began in 2007, and of the global economic recession that followed.

Since 2006, Dr. Thornberg has served on the advisory board of Wall Street hedge fund Paulson & Co. Inc. Between 2008 and 2012, he was a chief economic advisor to the California State Controller’s Office and served as Chair of State Controller John Chiang’s Council of Economic Advisors, the body that advises the state’s chief fiscal officer about emerging economic issues.

Widely quoted in the media, he has appeared on NBC’s The Today Show, ABC’s Nightline, CNN, FOX News Channel, NPR, and is regularly quoted in major national and California dailies including the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune.

The cost to attend is $95 for associate RMA members; $115 non-members. Table of 10 is $950. Register online at rmaoc.org.