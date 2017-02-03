Breakers Tennis Return to Newport Beach for 2017

The Orange County Breakers will call the Palisades Tennis Club in Newport Beach home once again as they return for the 2017 Mylan World TeamTennis season.

The Breakers previously played at the Palisades Tennis Club from 2003-2006.

“We are very excited to once again team up with Palisades and bring the Breakers back to their first-ever home,” said Breakers General Manager Allen Hardison in a prepared statement released on Tuesday. “Club owner Ken Stuart and his staff are very familiar with our product and we have no doubt that this first-class venue will provide our fans with a perfect environment to witness the best that professional team tennis has to offer.”

The Breakers will construct the stadium on top of the existing stadium court at Palisades, and will also add additional seating, a booth row for concessions and sponsors, video boards, on-court signage and World TeamTennis multi-colored playing surface.

Palisades will offer fans “great sightlines, additional premium seating options, a wide variety of concession choices and chair back seating for all ticket holders,” according to the announcement.

During their previous time at Palisades, the Breakers won their first ever title in 2004.

“Our club has a great history with the Breakers and is no stranger to hosting large-scale professional tennis events,” said Palisades owner Ken Stuart in the prepared statement.

Last year, the Breakers returned to Newport Beach for the first time in many years and played at the NB Tennis Club.

The 2017 season runs from July 16 to Aug. 2. The Breakers will play seven regular season matches at home and seven on the road.

For more information, visit BreakersTennis.com or call (949) 434-4560.