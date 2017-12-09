Burglaries Reported, Community Watch Meeting Scheduled

Following burglaries in other nearby neighborhoods, the Newport Beach Police Department is hosting a community meeting to discuss crime trends and crime prevention, within the Santa Ana Heights community, next week.

The meeting is scheduled to be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at NB fire station 7, at 20401 SW Acacia Street. Interested residents are asked to RSVP to [email protected]

Earlier in the week, home burglaries were reported in Dover Shores and Corona del Mar.

The most recent burglary was reported in the 1600 block of Antigua Way in Dover Shores between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

An unknown suspect entered the victim’s backyard and attempted to open a set of French doors, damaging one of the handles. The suspect then used the patio furniture to gain access onto the second story balcony.

Once on the balcony the suspect entered the master bedroom through an open French door. The suspect removed several pieces of jewelry before fleeing back out the balcony door.

When the victim returned home from running errands she discovered that the master bedroom and closet had been ransacked and called police.

The earlier burglary occurred in the 400 block of Mendoza Terrace in CdM on Nov. 30 between 6:30 and 8 p.m.

An unknown suspect forced open a set of French doors located on the victim’s back patio which led into the living room. The deadbolt lock was still in the locked position. The suspect pried the door, which cause the stationary door to splinter defeating the strike plate that secured the door’s deadbolt lock.

Once inside, the suspect open drawers and cabinets in the victim’s master bedroom and bathroom. The victims discovered the burglary when they returned home later that evening. They immediately exited the home and called police.

Nothing was reported missing.

No suspect was seen or heard in either case.

For more information, visit nbpd.org.