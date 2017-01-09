BYU Defeats Wyoming in San Diego’s Poinsettia Bowl
BYU Cougars narrowly defeated Wyoming Cowboys 24-21 to win the 2016 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl for its first bowl win since 2012’s Poinsettia Bowl (23-6 victory over San Diego State). The win improves the Cougars’ bowl record to 14-20-1.
For the first time since the season-opener against Arizona, BYU held its opponent to a scoreless first half. Wyoming had 119 total yards of offense in the first two quarters. The Cougars went 6-0 this year when leading at the half. In the Poinsettia Bowl history, the Cowboys are the second team to be held scoreless in the first half. Northern Illinois in 2006 was the first.
BYU Quarterback Tanner Mangum completed 8 of 15 passes for 96 yards, one touchdown and an interception. With 38 seconds left in the first quarter, Mangum rushed 3 yards for his first rushing touchdown of the season and third of his career.
Among the Wyoming roster is Defensive End Adam Kinder, a senior from Newport Beach.
NB Indy photographer Jim Collins attended the game and snapped some photos while trying to keep his camera dry in the rain.