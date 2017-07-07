Chad Kelly has Irrelevant Weekend in Newport Beach
It was a whirlwind weekend of fun in the sun as 2017 Mr. Irrelevant Chad Kelly, the last man selected in this year’s NFL draft, was feted, toasted and roasted as part of the Irrelevant Week festivities that took place June 29-July 1.
Launched in 1976 by NFL alumnus Paul Salata, Irrelevant Week (or in this case, weekend) is the annual celebration recognized by the National Football League that honors the last player to be picked in the NFL Draft.
“We established Irrelevant Week to drive home an important message – that it’s not a negative to be picked last in the NFL Draft; rather, it’s an honor to be drafted at all,” said Salata. “The last draft pick’s demonstration of perseverance is lesson that resonates not only with NFL players and fans, but also with people everywhere.”
This year’s Mr. Irrelevant, Chad Kelly, was selected No. 253 overall by the Denver Broncos in the final round of the 2017 draft. Kelly’s name is familiar to many football insiders, and more than a few fans. His uncle is former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, who had an 11-year career in the NFL, led the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990s, and eight postseason appearances total, earning him a spot in the Hall of Fame.
The annual Irrelevant Week celebration included an Arrival Party welcoming Kelly to town, followed by the annual Lowsman Banquet, a Friday evening gala that gives past and present sports stars and celebrities a chance to roast and toast the newest member of this exclusive club.
The celebration included a silent auction and the awarding of the Lowsman Trophy. The Lowsman Trophy is a parody of the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded to the outstanding American college football player of the year. The Lowsman Trophy itself mimics the Heisman, but depicts a football player fumbling a football.
On Saturday, Kelly attended a Balboa Peninsula Bronco Beach Bash featuring families of Serving People in Need and KidWorks. Kelly tried his hand at surfing, posed for photos, and played volleyball with the kids.
The final Irrelevant Week event was the Roundup at the Resort at Balboa Bay Resort, where Kelly was showered with gifts and did some line dancing. He signed autographs for fans and posed for photos before he bolted back to Denver to earn a spot on the Broncos’ roster.
Throughout the weekend, Kelly proved to be friendly, good-natured, personable and incredibly fit, all traits that will serve him well in his quest to make the Broncos roster.
