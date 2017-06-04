Charity Spotlight: Charity Concert Raises $160K for Music Programs

Encore for Education, a commercial real estate industry charity concert, raised $161,345 to benefit Music Matters, a program created by Buchanan Children’s Charities and the Orange County Community Foundation (both based in Newport Beach) to restart Orange County public schools music programs.

This was the fifth Encore for Education since Buchanan Children’s Charities was founded in 2007 and was attended by more than 1,300 people, the highest attendance in history. The concert was held on April 20 at the new House of Blues in Anaheim, and featured a performance by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, Cheap Trick.

The event was underwritten by generous donations from more than 50 sponsors in the commercial real estate industry including producing sponsors Buchanan Street Partners, Ten-X and Idea Hall.

“This year’s Encore for Education was our greatest success yet,” said Robert Brunswick, president of Buchanan Children’s Charities and CEO of Buchanan Street Partners. “With the money raised this year for Music Matters, we are able to restart three public school district’s music programs, allowing thousands of students to benefit from music education.”

Funds raised at Encore for Education 2017 will go towards purchasing instruments impacting more than 1,000 students annually at the Ocean View, Cypress and Centralia School Districts. The grant also allows the districts to hire music teachers and purchase supplies to launch elementary music education programs.

“This grant touches more than the students from this year,” said Steve Venz, Coordinator of Visual and Performing Arts at the Orange County Department of Education. “Future students who will participle in music education programs will be impacted for many years to come.”

Buchanan Children’s Charities, a 501(c) (3) organization, was founded to measurably improve the lives and educational opportunities for children in Orange County. Since its inception in 2007, Encore for Education has raised $805,450 for the Music Matters initiative.

A portion of the proceeds also supported Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Orange County to provide support and resources to advocate for children in need.

For more information, visit buchananstreet.com.