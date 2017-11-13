Coastal Fashion: Philharmonic Holiday House Showcases Seasonal Designs

For more than 20 years, the Philharmonic Society of Orange County has hosted the annual House of Design, where a team of local designers customize a classic home and the public pays to tour the home, with proceeds going to the Philharmonic Society’s education programs.

The Philharmonic Society did not host a House of Design this year, but that’s because they have instead created the first Philharmonic Holiday House inside a recently constructed 12,000 square foot waterfront home in Huntington Harbour.

This beautiful Holiday House is on view through November 19, and offers three floors of imaginative trends in holiday home décor, thanks to a handful of professional designers, each of whom transformed various rooms into distinct holiday-themed wonderlands.

Specialty holiday craftsmen and retailers are also on site, including Addington Confections and their delicious English toffee.

General admission is $35. Tickets may be purchased in advance at philharmonicsociety.org/hod. Tickets are also available at the door.

To access this home, park at the rear of the Huntington Harbour Mall at 16889 Algonquin St. and take a short shuttle ride to the home.

The hours of operation are Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday will be an extended day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday hours will be 12:00 to 4 p.m.