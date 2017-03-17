Council Honors Chamber’s 110 Years of Service

Newport Beach City Council honored the NB Chamber of Commerce this week with a proclamation commemorating the organization’s 110th anniversary.

At the beginning of the Council’s study session on Tuesday, Mayor Kevin Muldoon read the proclamation, which noted the history and contributions of the chamber over the years. Muldoon declared March 12 (the official anniversary date) as Chamber of Commerce Day and dedicated the month of March to the group.

It serves as the “voice of business” in the city, Muldoon said.

The chamber originally consisted of 16 “harbor boosters” who contributed $5 each to the start up costs of the organization, explained Chamber President and CEO Steve Rosansky. Today, there are about 650 businesses included in the group.

“Although 110 years old, the chamber has remained a vibrant and ever-evolving group of businesses dedicated to the mission of promoting economic opportunity through business and community leadership and to enhance the social and civic environment of Newport Beach,” Rosansky said. “We’re proud to be the link between business on one hand and the city and the residents on the other.”

Rosansky also mentioned a number of the events the chamber hosts, including the Christmas Boat Parade and Citizen of the Year.

For more information, visit newportbeach.com.