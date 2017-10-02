Charity Spotlight: Crystal Cove Soiree to Celebrate Sustainable Future

An evening under the stars, complete with breath-taking sunset views and an elegant dinner catered by title sponsor The Resort at Pelican Hill, awaits guests at the 15th Annual Crystal Cove Soiree Saturday, Oct. 7, hosted by the Crystal Cove Conservancy.

Individual tickets for the event are sold out, but some sponsorship tables are still available for the bluff-top event at Crystal Cove State Park.

“Our 15th Annual Soiree celebration culminates a milestone year for Crystal Cove Conservancy. We announced our name change to Crystal Cove Conservancy shortly after receiving unanimous approval from the Coastal Commission for permits to restore the final 17 historic cottages at the north end of our beach,” said Alix Hobbs, president and chief executive officer, Crystal Cove Conservancy. “Our environmental science and marine biology educational programs grew to 3,700 students thanks to the success of the 2016 Soiree guests’ generous support.”

The Soiree will combine celebration and fundraising with funds going towards important education programs to help create the next generation of environmental stewards.

The Conservancy uses a social enterprise model to fund preservation, conservation and education initiatives with the goal of creating a sustainable future for Crystal Cove State Park. The Conservancy has become a statewide model for how funds can be reinvested into the park.

The Soiree will begin at 5 p.m. with an al fresco cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction, followed by a dinner duo of filet mignon and Maine lobster. A live auction, live music and dancing to Super Diamond, the popular Neil Diamond tribute band, will round out the evening.

Guests will have an opportunity to purchase fabulous luxury silent and live auction items, as well as support fund-a-need, to help with student scholarships for important STEM programs (science, technology, engineering and math).

For information on sponsorships and opportunity drawings, please visit crystalcove.org/soiree or call (9490 376-6200 x204.