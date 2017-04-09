Previous Story
On Faith: Easter Church Services in Newport Beach
Posted On 09 Apr 2017
Comment: 0
- Christ Church by the Sea United Methodist, 1400 W. Balboa Blvd, Balboa. (949) 673-3805 / christbytheseanb.org. 4/16: Sunrise 6:30 a.m. at 14th St., 10 a.m. at church.
- Community Church, Congregational, 611 Heliotrope Ave., CdM. (949)-644-7400 / cdmucc.org. 4/16: Sunrise service 6 a.m. at Lookout Point Ocean and Goldenrod in Corona del Mar. 10 a.m. at church.
- First Church of Christ, Scientist, Boy Scout Sea Base, 1931 West Coast Hwy. (949) 673-1340 / cs-nb.com. 4/16: 10 a.m.
- Grace Fellowship Church. 3170 Red Hill Ave. CM, 92626 (714) 549-8599, www.gracefellowshipchurch.org , 4/16: 9,11am
- Harbor Christian Church 2401 Irvine Ave, NB, 92660, 949-645-5781 www.harborchristianchurch.com 4/16:10am
- Liberty Baptist Church 1000 Bison Ave. NB, 92660 (949) 760-5444 www.libertybaptistchurch.org 4/15:6pm; 4/16:10am.
- Lutheran Church of the Master 2900 Pacific View, CdM 92625 (949) 759-1031 www.lightofthemaster.net 4/16:10am
- Mariners Church 5001 Newport Coast Dr. Irvine, CA 92603 (949) 769-8100 www.marinerschurch.org 4/15: 4, 6pm; 4/16: 8,9:30,11:30am, 1:30pm
- Newport Center United Methodist Church, 1601 Marguerite Ave, CdM, 92625 949-644-0745, www.newportcenterumc.org 4/16: Sunrise service 6:30 at 14th St., 9,11am at church
- Newport Coast Lighthouse, meets at Newport Coast Elementary School, 6655 Ridge Park Rd. Newport Coast, 92658, (949) 903-6906 www.nclchurch.com 4/16 6:30am at Community Park on Vista Ridge; 10am at the school
- Newport Harbor Lutheran Church 798 Dover Drive, NB, 92663 (949) 548-3631 www.nhlcs.org 4/16: 9:15,11am
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church 1441 West Balboa Blvd. NB, 92661 (949) 673-3775 ext 0 www.olmc.net 4/15: 7:30pm; 4/16: 8,10am,12pm
- Our Lady Queen of Angels 2046 Mar Vista Dr, NB, 92660 (949) 644-0200 www.olqa.org 4/15: 8pm, 4/16: 7,8:30,10:15am,12:15pm.
- Redeemer Presbyterian, meets at Temple Bat Yahm, 1011 Camelback St. NB 92660 www.redeemerpres.com 4/16:8:45,11am.
- Rock Harbor Church 345 Fischer Ave, CM 92626 (714) 384-0914 www.rockharbor.org 4/15: 4,7pm; 4/16: 8.9:45,11:30am.
- Saint Michael & All Angels Church, 3233 Pacific View Dr., CdM, 92625 (949) 644-0463 www.stmikescdm.ladiocese.org 4/15: 7:30pm; 4/16: 8,10am
- Second Church of Christ, Scientist 3100 Pacific View Dr. CdM, 92625 (949) 644-2617, http://christiansciencecoronadelmar.com 4/16:10am
- St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 600 St. Andrews Rd, NB, 92663 (949) 574-2200 www.sapres.org 4/15: 5:30pm, 4/16: 8,9:30, 11:11am
- St. James Anglican Church Newport Mesa, 2995-A Airway Ave, C.M. 92626 (949) 999-3900 www.stjamesnb.org 4/16: 7,9,11am
- St. James the Great Episcopal, meets at Newport Beach City Hall in Community Room, 100 Civic Dr. NB, (714) 625-8172 www.savesaintjamesthegreat.org 4/16 10am
- St. John Vianney Chapel 314 Marine Ave, Balboa Island, 92662 (949) 673-3775 ext 1, 4/15: 7:30pm; 4/16:8,9:30,11am
- St. Mark Presbyterian Church 2200 San Joaquin Hills Rd, NB, 92660 (949) 644-1341
- www.stmarkpresbyterian.org 4/16: 9,10:30am
- St. Matthew’s Church 2300 Ford Rd, NB, 92660, (949) 219-0911
- www.stmatthewsnewport.com 4/16: 7:45,9,11am
- Viewpoint Church 866 W. 16th, N.B. 92663, (949) 345-9228 www.viewpointchurch.org 4/16: 6:30 32nd St. Beach Tower; 10am at church
- Watermark Church, 3186 Pullman St. CM, 92626, (714) 597-6000, http://www.watermarkoc.org 4/16am