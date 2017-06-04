Charity Spotlight: Elizabeth Segerstrom Chairs ABT Gala in New York

Orange County dance fans were treated to the World Premiere of American Ballet Theatre’s “Whipped Cream” when it debuted at Segerstrom Center for the Arts last March.

Choreographed by ABT Artist-in-Residence Alexei Ratmansky, “Whipped Cream” is set in Vienna, Austria to a lavish score by Richard Strauss, with exquisite costumes and sets designed by pop surrealist visionary Mark Ryden.

On May 22, American Ballet Theatre celebrated its 2017 Spring Season at the Metropolitan Opera House with the annual Spring Gala, an anchor to the spring cultural and social season. The evening featured the New York premiere of “Whipped Cream.”

Caroline Kennedy served as Honorary Chair of ABT Spring Gala. Newport Beach resident Elizabeth Segerstrom served as one of the chairs of the event.

Co-chairs of the ABT Gala were Calvin Klein, Katie Holmes, Sofia Coppola, and other notable names.

“It was a true thrill to see ‘Whipped Cream’ wow audiences in New York as it did so beautifully at its world premiere in Orange County,” said Elizabeth. “It was an honor for us to host American Ballet Theatre and Alexei Ratmansky’s unique vision in March at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, especially on the Anniversary of South Coast Plaza’s 50th Anniversary. A shining moment for SCFTA as it was indeed for Lincoln Center this week! ‘Whipped Cream’ is destined to take the world by storm – a singular and fantastical vision for ballet’s breadth in the 21st century!”

Hamilton E. James, President, Blackstone and Chairman Emeritus of American Ballet Theatre, was honored with an inaugural award from ABT that recognizes great Americans for their civic leadership and philanthropy in the arts.

Proceeds from the Spring Gala will support American Ballet Theatre and its educational community engagement programs.