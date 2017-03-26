Off the Menu Side Dish: Elvis Sighting at La Cave

The music of Frank Sinatra was a longtime entertainment staple on Monday nights at La Cave Restaurant, but Elvis is now in the building on Monday nights.

A musician named Ron (no last name given) croons Elvis tunes from 6 to 9 p.m. while diners enjoy sunset dinner specials (available 5 to 7 p.m.) for $29 that include New York Strip, Swordfish or rib eye steak with garlic cheese bread, soup or salad, and twice-baked cheese-stuffed potato or rice pilaf.

Or do what Christopher and fellow Indy writer Norm Bour did last Monday night—pop in for Happy Hour, when you can get $4 beers, $5 house wine and well drinks, and some great small bite specials.

We ordered mushrooms cooked in a garlic broth ($7.95), along with the garlic cheese bread—although we were tempted to try the small bites special: barbecued chicken with mashed potatoes and garlic bread for $9.95 ($15.95 after 7 p.m.—still a sweet deal).

“You know I’ve never been here,” remarked Norm as he looked around the restaurant. “This is as old-school fine dining as it gets. I feel like I’ve gone back in time to the 50s or 60s.”

“That’s what makes this place so popular—there’s really nothing else like it,” said Christopher. “The menu is verbal—they bring a cart to you and show you options, from lobster to steak, plus sides. They have live music or a DJ on most nights. And best of all, the place is dripping with ambiance.”

For more information, visit LaCaveRestaurant.com.