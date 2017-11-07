Experienced Strategist Joins Newport Architecture Firm

Anna Grayhek has joined Newport Beach-based interior architecture and planning firm H. Hendy Associates as a workplace strategist.

With more than 20 years of experience, Grayhek specializes in the planning and design of commercial offices and retail spaces for clients like Verizon, Behr, Monster Energy, Yamaha, Toyota and Pacific Sunwear.

She is a certified Change Practitioner in the firm’s Currents Studio and works with clients to improve workplace performance by uniting activity-based planning with technology solutions with behavioral strategies.

She helps clients identify design solutions that meet their business objectives in creative ways that increase employee engagement and efficacy.

