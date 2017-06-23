Quantcast
Firefighters Help Reveal a Wish Come True

Posted On 23 Jun 2017
Dominic Laffoon, 18, stands with members of the Newport Beach Fire Department during his Make-A-Wish wish reveal recently at the Lido Isle station. — Photo courtesy Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire ©

Dominic Laffoon, 18, stands with members of the Newport Beach Fire Department during his Make-A-Wish wish reveal recently at the Lido Isle station.
— Photo courtesy Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire ©

Newport Beach first responders recently helped reveal that an Orange County teen’s wish will soon come true, thanks to a local nonprofit.

Dominic Laffoon, 18, of Fountain Valley was diagnosed with germ cell tumor in June of 2016 and endured months of treatment, according to Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire officials.

“Laffoon has wanted to be a fireman since he was a toddler and is currently training to be an EMT,” MAW OCIE Senior Marketing & Communications Manager Kara Bautch explained in an email. “He hopes to one day become a firefighter to help save lives.”

The Newport Beach Fire Department helped with the “wish reveal” during Laffoon’s recent visit and firehouse tour. His wish to be a firefighter for a day in Seattle will be granted later this month.  

For more information, visit ocie.wish.org.

