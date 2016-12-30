Charity Spotlight: Fly-n-Fish Oyster Bar Raises $10K for St. Jude Hospital

Fly-n-Fish Oyster Bar in Newport Beach donated $10,150 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital after hosting the second annual Chowder For a Cause” initiative where proceeds from every bowl of New England Clam Chowder sold during October was donated to the hospital.

Owners and restaurateurs Rick and Steve Loomis, who have been in the hospitality industry for nearly four decades, wanted to find a way to give back to their community and couldn’t be happier with the results.

“At Fly-n-Fish, we’re focused on giving back to our community and we are very excited to have surpassed last year’s donations. We are so fortunate to be well received by our guests and this is our way of saying thank you,” said the Loomis brothers.

The second annual ‘Chowder For A Cause’ was launched in October, in celebration of National Seafood Month. Fly-n-Fish is a strong supporter of ensuring a healthy future for our oceans by focusing on sustainable seafood, brought in daily from the most prominent and responsible purveyors of fine foods from around the world.

Fly-n-Fish, which opened in 2012, is located in the heart of the Newport Beach boardwalk and just a short stroll from the pier. For more information, visit: flynfishoysterbar.com.

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. No child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay. For more information, visit: stjude.org.