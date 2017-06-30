Grand Slam Tennis Champ Maria Sharapova Returns to OC Breakers

Former world no. 1 Maria Sharapova will return to the Newport Beach-based Orange County Breakers this July for two Mylan World TeamTennis matches.

Sharapova, who will be entering her seventh season with the Breakers, is scheduled to play the July 24 home match in Newport Beach, and opens up the season for the team on the road in San Diego on July 16.

“It’s great to play for the Breakers again,” said Sharapova. “The competition in World TeamTennis is always strong so I’m excited to get back on the court.”

Sharapova, who is one of just six WTA players in the Open Era to complete a Career Grand Slam, has 35 WTA singles titles to her name.

She was a Mylan WTT regular during the early stages of her career, and this season marks her first appearance for the Breakers since 2010. This will be the eighth overall season for Sharapova, who first played WTT in 2002 as a 15-year-old rising star.

“It’s exciting for our team and for our fans to have Maria Sharapova return to Orange County,” said Breakers owner Eric Davidson. “Her tennis credentials speak for themselves and her experience in our format will help her make an immediate impact. This addition certainly adds another dimension to our team.”

Sharapova returned to the WTA Tour earlier this year in Stuttgart after a 15-month hiatus from professional tennis. However, the Russian found immediate success as she reached the semifinals at the WTA Premier Event. Sharapova played three events on clay but is not able to compete at Wimbledon due to injury. She has set her return to competition to begin with the two matches with the Breakers.

The July 24 match will take place at Palisades Tennis Club at 6:05 p.m. and will also feature Steve Johnson. Tickets are going fast and are expected to sell out quickly. To purchase tickets or for more information on the team, please visit BreakersTennis.com.

Breakers Schedule

The Orange County Breakers have released their official 2017 Mylan World TeamTennis schedule that features seven homes matches during the upcoming season.

The Breakers will start the 2017 season on the road July 16 when they visit the San Diego Aviators at La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, Calif. Following the road tilt in San Diego, the Breakers return to Orange County for the home opener against the Springfield Lasers on July 17 at 6:05 p.m. Springfield is led by rising Russian star Daria Kasatkina and Dutch doubles sensation Jean-Julien Rojer.

The Breakers head East to face the Washington Kastles on July 19 and New York Empire on July 20 before returning home July 22 to face the Empire at 7:05 p.m. The Empire will be led by Belgian Kirsten Flipkens, 2016 Olympian Guido Pella and former University of Southern California standout Maria Sanchez. The home stand continues when the Lasers come back to Orange County on Sunday, July 23 for a 5:05 p.m. match.

Before heading back out on the road, the Breakers will host the 2016 Mylan WTT Champions, the San Diego Aviators at 6:05 p.m. on July 24. San Diego’s lineup will consist of Raven Klaasen, Rajeev Ram, Shelby Rogers and Darija Jurak.

After a four match road trip at San Diego on July 25, New York on July 27, Philadelphia on July 28 and Washington D.C. on July 29, the Breakers will complete the 2017 regular season with a three match home stand that begins July 31 when the Breakers host San Diego at 6:05 p.m. Washington comes to Orange County on August 1 for a 6:05 p.m. start and will bring a strong team that consists of longtime Kastles Madison Brengle and Anastasia Rodionova.

The 2017 season concludes with a home match on Fan Appreciation Night against the Philadelphia Freedoms on August 2 at 6:05 p.m.. The Freedoms are led by first round draft picks Darian King and American Taylor Townsend.

All Breakers home matches will be played at Breakers Stadium at Palisades Tennis Club. 1171 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach.

For more information, visit BreakersTennis.com.