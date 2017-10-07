High Tide Causes Minor Flooding on Balboa Peninsula

There is some minor flooding on Balboa Peninsula today due to recent high tides. A few roads that were partially closed have been reopened.

Newport Beach Police Department and City of Newport Beach – City Hall officials are checking out the situation right now. The water is around Main Street, close to Balboa Pier, and Balboa Boulevard and south.

It’s some localized flooding, but there is no emergency NBPD Watch Commander Sgt. Kyle Cammack emphasized.