Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Irvine Company Drops Museum House Lawsuit

Posted On 10 Feb 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Residents line up in front of the Newport Beach Public Library to sign the Line in the Sand petition against Museum House. — NB Indy file photo ©

Residents line up in front of the Newport Beach Public Library to sign the Line in the Sand petition against Museum House.
— NB Indy file photo ©

The Irvine Company dropped their lawsuit against Related California on Feb. 3, according to court records.

The lawsuit, filed Dec. 9 in Orange County Superior Court, claimed supporters of the project trespassed at several of the Newport Beach shopping centers located on Irvine Company property.

Several of the centers were where Line in the Sand volunteers were gathering signatures for their petition against Related’s 25-story condominium tower known as Museum House.

At the time the suit was filed in early December, Irvine Co. officials stated that Museum House proponents were at the centers without permission, trying to disrupt signature-gathering efforts by Line in the Sand and created a hostile environment for shoppers.

In a press release about the dismissal, Related officials called the suit “meritless.”

Related California Executive Vice President Gino Canori said they were very pleased the lawsuit was dismissed.

“We continue to stand by the merits of our project which received unanimous approval from the City’s Planning Commission and a nearly unanimous approval from City Council,” Canori said in the prepared statement.

An artist rendering of Museum House. — Courtesy Related California Urban Housing LLC ©

An artist rendering of Museum House.
— Courtesy Related California Urban Housing LLC ©

 

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Balboa Marina Granted Expansion

Posted On 10 Feb 2017
, By
0

Mooring Permits Revisions Return

Posted On 10 Feb 2017
, By
0

Banning Ranch Revised Findings Adopted

Posted On 10 Feb 2017
, By
0

Harbor Recreation: SUP Safety and Jetpack Rules

Posted On 10 Feb 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2016 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.