Biz Buzz: Island Hotel Names New Director of Sales and Marketing

Island Hotel in Fashion Island has named Bob Arrivillaga as its new director of sales and marketing.

In his new position, Arrivillaga directs all sales and marketing activities for the 295-room luxury hotel, which includes developing and overseeing group, business and leisure sales and marketing initiatives.

Arrivillaga’s appointment comes on the heels of Island Hotel’s multifaceted renovation, which introduced high tech touches and a colorful, contemporary aesthetic.

“Our recently completed transformation includes newly redecorated guestrooms, suites, meeting spaces and updated technological conveniences as well as a new restaurant and lounge. We are thrilled to have Bob on board as we take Island Hotel to even higher levels of excellence,” said General Manager Gerard Widder.

“Our hotel boasts newly updated, high tech meeting spaces – such as the Cabana and Balboa rooms – as well as Newport Beach’s largest ballroom,” he said. “Bob’s expertise and talent will be invaluable, as we endeavor to reinforce Island Hotel’s position as the region’s top destination for both business and leisure travelers.”

With a strong background in group sales and marketing, Arrivillaga was most recently with the acclaimed Montage Deer Valley in Park City, Utah, where he worked as associate director of group sales. Previously, his focus was in Southern California, where he served in various sales positions for St. Regis Monarch Beach Resort & Spa, Dana Point; Paradise Point Resort & Spa, San Diego; KSL Resorts Inc.; and The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel.

A resident of Laguna Beach, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in communications from the University of Utah.

For more information, visit the website at IslandHotel.com.