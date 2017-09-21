Quantcast
Book Your Dream Family Holiday with Lookupfare and get $40 Off.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Charity Spotlight: Jofit Fashion Fundraiser Benefits First Tee

Posted On 21 Sep 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: ,

From left to right: Jessica Hasselbeck, a First Tee of Orange County Participant, and her mother Rose learn more about the founding of JoFit from company Founder and CEO Joanne Cloak.

More than 100 golfers and active-lifestyle enthusiasts joined Jofit founder Joanne Cloak for an evening of fashion and fundraising at the Jofit retail store in Newport Beach on Friday, August 18.

Jofit, a leading manufacturer of high-quality golf, tennis and athleisure apparel, generously hosted an event that raised nearly $4,000 for The First Tee of Orange County, a youth development organization that uses golf as a platform to teach young people life skills and core values such as Perseverance, Integrity, Honesty and Confidence.

The First Tee of Orange County youth participants and board members modeled the new Jofit collection for guests, including Jessica Hasselbeck, age 11, selected for her dedicated volunteerism to beautify The Islands Golf Center in Anaheim, home to The First Tee of Orange County. 

Reni Vidovich, board vice president of The First Tee of Orange County and leading volunteer fundraiser for the organization also walked the Jofit runway. Nearby businesses co-sponsoring the event included Tommy Bahama and Baker & Olive.

For more information, visit Jofit.com and TheFirstTeeOfOrangeCounty.org.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Biz Buzz: Bixby & Ball Opens in Grand Style

Posted On 01 Sep 2017
, By
0

Coastal Fashion: Tiffany Blue Book Dazzles

Posted On 04 Jun 2017
, By
0

Coastal Fashion: Mother’s Day Bling from Lady Gaga and Tiffany

Posted On 05 May 2017
, By
1

Herdman Town Hall Covers a Lot of Ground

Posted On 05 May 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.