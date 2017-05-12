Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

John Wayne Exhibit Opens at Balboa Island Museum

Posted On 12 May 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , , ,

John Wayne aboard his yacht The Wild Goose — Photo courtesy Balboa Island Museum ©

John Wayne aboard his yacht The Wild Goose
— Photo courtesy Balboa Island Museum ©

He has an airport named after him, and most recently a park renamed in his honor. Now, Newport’s most famous resident gets an exhibit at Balboa Island Museum.

“John Wayne: At Home in SoCal” is a curated show (by Amy Shepherd and Bonny Taylor) of images and memorabilia presented by John Wayne Enterprises that showcases the Duke’s life at home in Newport Beach.

Billed as “The Legend as a Local,” Wayne truly loved being a local resident, whether hanging out at his house in Bay Shores or aboard his beloved boat The Wild Goose (a former WWII Navy minesweeper), which is still docked in Newport Beach.

The exhibit opens on May 26, which would have been Wayne’s 110th birthday. The images and memorabilia will offer museum visitors a glimpse of how Wayne interacted with the people and places of Newport Beach.

There will be collectible John Wayne memorabilia for sale, with proceeds benefitting the John Wayne Cancer Foundation and the Balboa Island Museum.

The exhibit will run through Labor Day. Admission is free.

For more information, visit BalboaIslandMuseum.org.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Council Reverses on Bayside Drive Roundabout

Posted On 12 May 2017
, By
0

Councilman O’Neill Speaks Up on City Finances

Posted On 12 May 2017
, By
0

Harbor Commission Hears City’s Mooring Management Strategy

Posted On 12 May 2017
, By
0

SPON Announces ‘Spirit of Newport Beach’ Winners

Posted On 12 May 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2016 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.