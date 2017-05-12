John Wayne Exhibit Opens at Balboa Island Museum

He has an airport named after him, and most recently a park renamed in his honor. Now, Newport’s most famous resident gets an exhibit at Balboa Island Museum.

“John Wayne: At Home in SoCal” is a curated show (by Amy Shepherd and Bonny Taylor) of images and memorabilia presented by John Wayne Enterprises that showcases the Duke’s life at home in Newport Beach.

Billed as “The Legend as a Local,” Wayne truly loved being a local resident, whether hanging out at his house in Bay Shores or aboard his beloved boat The Wild Goose (a former WWII Navy minesweeper), which is still docked in Newport Beach.

The exhibit opens on May 26, which would have been Wayne’s 110th birthday. The images and memorabilia will offer museum visitors a glimpse of how Wayne interacted with the people and places of Newport Beach.

There will be collectible John Wayne memorabilia for sale, with proceeds benefitting the John Wayne Cancer Foundation and the Balboa Island Museum.

The exhibit will run through Labor Day. Admission is free.

For more information, visit BalboaIslandMuseum.org.