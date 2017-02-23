Kidnapping Suspects Arrested

On Saturday, February 18, at 6:23 p.m., the Santa Monica Police Department notified the Newport Beach Police Department of a possible kidnapping that occurred in our city during an illegal narcotics transaction.

Newport Beach Police personnel launched an investigation and were able to determine that the suspects and victim were potentially at a location in Anaheim, and that the victim was being held against his will.

Investigators secured the appropriate search warrants and requested the assistance of the NBPD Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) Team. Late Sunday evening, shortly before midnight, the S.W.A.T. team responded to Anaheim, apprehended two suspects without incident, and rescued the victim (who was unharmed).

Taken into custody were Steele Malone Burnside, a 28-year-old resident of Anaheim, and Nicholas Andres Hernandez, a 29-year-old resident of Murrieta.

This investigation is still open and ongoing. Anyone with additional information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Ryan Peters at (949) 644-3790.

Messages may also be left anonymously on the Police Department’s hotline at (800) 550-NBPD.