Local Focus: Laguna Supercross Rider and Newport Riding Coach Team Up

If you’re going to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Saturday, Jan. 21, look for a rider wearing number 14. That’s Laguna Beach-based rider Cole Seely, 26, who trains with Newport Beach resident Jeff Ward.

Ward is Seely’s riding coach, as well as a seven-time AMA Motocross Champion, a member of the Motorcycle Hall of Fame and the Motorsports Hall of Fame.

With Ward’s help, it’s no wonder that in just two seasons of competition in the premier 450SX Class, Seely has become one of the most promising young riders in a deeply talented field. As part of Team Honda, Seely is riding a new 2017 Honda CRF450 bike.

According to Seely’s website, Ward has helped him in every aspect of racing.

“He writes my program for me during the week as far as riding,” said Seely in an interview on his website. “Jeff is with me every single day when I am riding. He knows me very well as a rider and a person, so when we go to a race he can help me. He has so much knowledge for every aspect of the sport so it is definitely a huge advantage having him by my side. I plan on working with him for a long time to come. We live down the street from each other now. He drives over to my house and we go to the track. We have a pretty cool relationship.”

Monster Energy Supercross is part aerial excitement and part high-speed chase, with riders launching 225-pound motorcycles upwards of 30 feet in the air at heart-pounding speeds.

Gates open this Saturday at noon. Pit Party is noon to 6 p.m. Opening ceremonies is 6:30 p.m. Racing starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Pit Party tickets are an additional $10. Purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at (800) 745-3000 or in-person at the Angel Stadium Box Office.

Visit SupercrossLive.com for more information.