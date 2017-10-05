Quantcast
Local Airshow Dazzles and Delights

Posted On 05 Oct 2017
A U.S. Navy Blue Angel flies over thousands of spectators during the Breitling Huntington Beach Airshow over the weekend.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Blue Angels, Snowbirds and Black Daggers, oh my!

About 725,000 spectators were delighted and dazzled by the up-in-the-air antics of a variety of aerobatic pilots during the second annual Breitling Huntington Beach Airshow over the weekend.

Among the performers were U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Canadian Forces Snowbirds, and the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team “The Black Daggers.”

Huge crowds gathered on Newport Beach’s neighboring shoreline to watch the dangerous aerial acts.

Newport Beach city officials warned residents prior to the event about potential heavy traffic and noise.

For more information, visit hbairshow.com.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds team flies in formation during the airshow in Huntington Beach over the weekend.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

A pair of Blue Angels pilots fly upside down as others maneuver around them.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

The team of U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform at the HB Airshow.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

A pair of U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team “The Black Daggers” members parachute through the air with an American flag during the airshow over the weekend.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

An F16 Viper, part of a demonstration team that performed at the airshow, flies overhead during the event.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform aerobatics over the Long Beach fire boat and other vessels off the Huntington Beach coast.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

