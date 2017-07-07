Campus: Mariners Christian School Holds 8th Grade Graduation

Quantcast
Posted On 07 Jul 2017
Anna Hammond, Eliza Kirk, and the 8th grade worship team perform “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” at graduation ceremony.

On Thursday, June 15, Mariners Christian School held its graduation ceremony for the Eighth Grade Graduating Class of 2017. 

Eighth grade students, families, friends, and the entire MCS faculty and staff gathered in the beautiful sanctuary at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach to present diplomas, listen to music and keynote speakers, view a slideshow of middle school memories, and acknowledge key student accomplishments and leadership awards.

The program included:

        Student Welcome by John Herold, Student Council President

        Invocation by Graham Nelson, Student Council Vice President

        Special Message from Heather Harrison, Middle School Principal

        Worship music by MCS Student Worship Band

        Alumni Heritage College Scholarship presented by Chris Spurgin, Middle School Teacher

        Eighth Grade Speech by student Mia Collier

        Salutatorian Awards presented by Tami Thurston, Middle School Teacher

        Valedictorian Speech by student Grace Jones

        Bill Jones Leadership & Integrity Awards by John Hellriegel, Middle School Teacher

        Special Gift to 8th Grade Class, Troy Moore, Head of School

        Commencement Address by Brian Darrow, Pastor of The W Church and MCS Dad

        Benediction by Carrie Olson, MCS Board Member and MCS Mom

 Eighty-three 8th grade students received their diplomas while wearing formal white graduation gowns in the lovely setting of St. Andrews Church.

For more information, visit marinerscs.org.

 

