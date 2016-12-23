Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

McFadden Square Ready for Update

Posted On 23 Dec 2016
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Artist David Kaminsky’s sculpture at McFadden Square. — NB Indy file photo ©

Artist David Kaminsky’s sculpture at McFadden Square.
— NB Indy file photo ©

Perched at the base of Newport Pier is a bronze globe depicting natural scenes of the region and a walkable labyrinth. This area is the focal point of historic McFadden Square on the Balboa Peninsula. It also includes a timeline of 98 culturally-significant events in Newport Beach that begins in 1870, but the timeline itself hasn’t been updated since 2006 — the year of the city’s centennial.

The city Arts Commission is tasked with maintaining historical aspects of Newport Beach, and recently announced their plans to present a series of chronological events from the past decade to add to the timeline. They plan to bring it before City Council in 2017.

Arts Commissioner Caroline Logan will head the project to update McFadden Square with the assistance of former Newport Beach Mayor Don Webb, who will serve as the commission’s liaison to the Newport Beach Historical Society.

“I think this is important and I’m glad it’s being done,” remarked Logan during the Dec. 10 Arts Commission meeting.

While the commission and historical society named several potential new additions to the timeline of the city, Arts Commissioner Michael Kerr suggested that the committee ask the public for input.

The commission representatives agreed that 10 years after the last update on the physical timeline is the right time for action.

“It becomes progressively more difficult to remember, the longer we put it off,” Webb agreed. “It’s there to make the history of Newport Beach a little more visible to everyone.”

Fundraising will also be discussed next year, as there is not a formal fund that maintains the timeline itself.

 

About the Author

Related Posts

0

“Sleeping Beauty” and Beautiful Rumari

Posted On 23 Dec 2016
, By
0

Balboa Island Celebrates Centennial

Posted On 23 Sep 2016
, By
0

Behind the Scenes at NB Film Festival

Posted On 24 Apr 2015
, By
0

Celebration of Cultures

Posted On 20 Mar 2015
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2016 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.