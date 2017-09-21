Biz Buzz: Mesa Water Launches New Water Vending Machine

Mesa Water District, the public water agency that supplies water to 110,000 residents throughout Costa Mesa and parts of Newport Beach, invites the community to a free family-friendly festival at its headquarters in Costa Mesa on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The festival will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially launch Mesa Water’s new water vending machine. After the ceremony, festival attendees will receive a reusable water bottle (while supplies last) for a free fill-up of fresh drinking water from Mesa Water’s new water vending machine.

For just five cents a gallon, the public can conveniently fill up a one-, three-, or five-gallon bottle with safe drinking water, any day and any time.

Alongside Mesa Water, eleven local nonprofits and community organizations will host booths at the festival to provide activities and giveaways for attendees, while also sharing information about their resources that support health and happiness in the community.

Taking place in the parking lot of Mesa Water’s headquarters at 1965 Placentia Avenue, the festival will include live music by VOX DJs, healthy food, a “Chargers Quarterback Toss” for attendees to test their skills, a “Swift Kick Soccer Challenge” game, prizes, face painting, a bubble artist, caricature artist, and more.

For more information go to MesaWater.org/iHeartMesaWater.