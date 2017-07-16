Sports: Michael Chang Tennis Classic Benefits Local Charity

World champion tennis players Michael Chang and Kei Nishikori will compete in a World Class Doubles Pro Exhibition to raise funds for HomeAid Orange County and the Chang Family Foundation.

Chang became the youngest male player to win a Grand Slam singles title when he won the French Open in 1989 at 17. Known for his on-court speed and fighting spirit, Chang is considered by many observers to have been one of the best defensive baseliners of all time. He also introduced the jumping two-handed backhand. Notably, Chang was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2008.

Kei Nishikori is a Japanese professional tennis player, currently ranked world No. 5 by the Association of Tennis Professionals. He is the only male Japanese tennis player ever to be ranked inside the top 10 in ATP Singles Ranking. Nishikori was named ATP Newcomer of the Year in 2008 and has won 11 singles titles. He was runner-up at the 2014 US Open which made him the first-ever male player from an Asian country to reach a Grand Slam singles final. Chang has served as Nishikori’s coach since 2014.

Held at 5 p.m. on July 29, the exhibition match is part of the Michael Chang Tennis Classic (MCTC) fundraiser event being held at the Newport Beach Tennis Club, 2601 Eastbluff Drive.

The MCTC fundraiser includes a USC vs. UCLA Undercard Match and a silent auction.

General admission tickets are $40 (ages 12+) and $25 (ages 11 and under). A buffet dinner is available for purchase.

“We are very proud to support HomeAid, which is devoted to building new lives for homeless families and individuals in Orange County through housing and community outreach,” said Michael Chang. “The Chang Family Foundation is a Christian-based charity that focuses on sports as well as Asian and local outreach programs.”

MCTC is seeking sponsorships of $500 to $25,000, and silent auction donations. To sponsor or donate, contact Rebecca Brown, MCTC director of Programs and Community Outreach, at [email protected] or (9498) 858-7300.

The MCTC USTA-sanctioned tournament is being held July 21-23, also at the Newport Beach Tennis Club.

About Michael Chang Tennis Classic: The annual Michael Chang Tennis Classic is one of Southern California’s most popular USTA tennis tournaments bringing people together for great competition and fun on the courts. The Chang Classic is a wonderful avenue that allows the Chang Family Foundation to connect with the Southern California tennis community while raising funds for the work of the foundation and HomeAid OC.

The Chang Classic is a two-weekend event that gives tennis players opportunities to compete, improve their tennis skills, make new friends, and be encouraged in life. The tournament is held every July in Newport Beach. Visit ChangTennis.com for more information.

About HomeAid Orange County: HomeAid Orange County is a nonprofit organization that since 1989 has been developing housing for those experiencing homelessness. Funding from this year’s tennis tournament will help support the launch of the new HomeAid Orange County Family CareCenter located in the city of Orange. The Family CareCenter will house up to 15 families at a time for up to six weeks as they prepare to move into long term stable housing. Visit HomeAidOC.com.