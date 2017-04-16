Newport Beach Police Shoot and Kill Domestic Violence Suspect

On Saturday, April 15, at 9:11 p.m., the Newport Beach Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting an in-progress domestic violence incident in the 200 block of 61st Street. The caller also advised officers that the suspect had armed himself with a knife.

According to information provided by the NBPD, an officer arrived at the scene and contacted the suspect, who was carrying a knife, outside on the sidewalk. Although he initially complied with the officer’s orders to drop the weapon, the suspect re-armed himself with the knife seconds later. The suspect then exhibited threatening actions towards the officer so the officer fired at the suspect, striking him.

The suspect received medical attention from Newport Beach Fire Department personnel at the scene before being transported to Orange County Global Medical Center in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries later that evening. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending identification by the Orange County Coroner’s Office.

Fire Department personnel also treated the victim of the domestic violence incident at the scene before transporting her to a local hospital for additional medical treatment. No officers were injured during the incident.

This investigation is open and ongoing. Anyone with further information about this incident should contact Detective Rick Henry at (949) 644-3797 or Sergeant Ryan Peters at (949) 644-3764.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will conduct the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Additional information will be released as the investigation allows.