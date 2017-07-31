Newport Law Firm Bick Law LLP Adds Attorney to Roster

Newport Beach environmental law firm Bick Law LLP welcomes Krista deBoer as Senior Associate with a practice area focused on environmental litigation, regulatory compliance and enforcement defense in Southern California.

Prior to joining Bick Law, Ms. deBoer was an associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher where she practiced general litigation and was a member of the Environmental Litigation and Mass Tort practice group, focusing primarily on complex litigation at the trial level.

She advised and represented clients from an array of industries, spanning food and beverage, healthcare, residential development, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, retail and pharmaceutical companies.

“We welcome Krista as a vital new member of our team. Her significant experience and expertise in environmental litigation is a perfect fit for us,” commented Kimberly Bick, founding and co-managing partner. “Krista exemplifies professionalism and has proven her aptitude and knowledge with her previous experiences.”

Ms. deBoer received her juris doctor, graduating cum laude, from Harvard Law School, master’s degree from Antioch University and bachelor’s degree from University of Washington. She is a member of the Orange County Bar Association and the Environmental Law Section of the California State Bar.

About Bick Law LLP: Bick Law is an environmental law firm based in Newport Beach that provides environmental litigation, compliance, and transactional services to businesses, tailored by industry and personalized to each client’s needs.

For more information, visit bicklawllp.com.