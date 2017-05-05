Newport Sea Base Turns 80

Newport Sea Base celebrates its 80th anniversary with an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The free event will include food, rides on sailboats, rowboats and pontoon boats, Coastie the Talking Tugboat, tours of Sea Scout and Newport Sea Base sailing team vessels, sea life touch tanks, a photo booth, an introduction to dock fishing, the Andy Fitzpatrick Regatta and activities at the German School campus on the Sea Base site at 1931 W. Coast Hwy. in Newport Beach.

Newport Sea Base provides education and recreation programs for youths and young adults in sailing and rowing, oceanography, marine biology and environmental science. The site is operated by the Orange County Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

For more information, call (949) 642-5031 or visit NewportSeaBase.org/openhouse.