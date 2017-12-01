Newport Woman Leads Microlending Trip to Nicaragua

National Association of Women Business Owners Institute Chair Elect and Opportunity International Ambassador Loreen Gilbert of Newport Beach, along with NAWBO National CEO Jen Earle, are leading an inspirational immersion trip to Nicaragua.

The trip began on Nov. 27 and continues through Dec. 3.

“The NAWBO Institute and Opportunity International will work together to transform a country by investing in women business owners in Nicaragua,” said Gilbert, president and founder of WealthWise Financial Services in Newport Beach. “Our partnership and ongoing collaboration with Opportunity International will provide access for NAWBO members to give back to women entrepreneurs in one of the poorest areas of the world.”

Opportunity International is a global nonprofit organization that helps people in developing nations work their way out of poverty, strengthen their families and improve their communities. Founded in 1971, the organization has provided more than $11.5 billion in loans, savings programs, insurance, and other financial services and training to more than 12 million clients in 22 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and Europe. Clients use the resources to expand businesses, provide for their families and create jobs in their communities.

