News Briefs: Community Surveys, Mariners’ Mile, Blood Drive

Input Needed: Balboa Peninsula Shuttle

Newport Beach officials are asking for residents’ input regarding the upcoming shuttle service planned for the Balboa Peninsula

The city is planning to introduce a free weekend shuttle this summer to connect free off-site parking at Hoag Hospital to Balboa Village and the surrounding area. There will be about 20 stops along the route. The shuttle service will run on 10 summer weekends.

Newport Beach retained the services of RSM Design to help with the look and feel of the shuttle.

“The shuttle service should be fun and easy to use, and its design is a key part of that effort,” officials wrote on the city website. “How do you characterize the Peninsula and its heart? The shuttle branding should inform and distinguish the Peninsula. We ask you to envision how the shuttle will enrich the sense of place and help create memories to share.”

Questions include: “Who is the shuttle’s target audience?” “Where are people going?” “What keywords best describe the Peninsula?” and “What is the Peninsula’s personality?”

Survey respondents also get to vote on the name of the trolley. Information gathered from the survey will kick off the design process.

Responses are due by 5 p.m. Friday.

Based on the results, RSM will prepare materials for a more detailed conversation at the Balboa Village Advisory Committee meeting at 4 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Marina Park.

For more information, visit newportbeachca.gov.

Mariners’ Mile Master Plan Still in the Works

Another community workshop meeting about the Mariners’ Mile Revitalization Master Plan was held Jan. 26 at Marina Park.

Mariners’ Mile has been identified by the city as an area needing revitalization. Newport Beach is now evaluating existing land use policies and regulations. The Mariners’ Mile Revitalization Master Plan is intended to identify potential refinements or barriers to revitalizing the area. This was the third meeting the city has held on the issue.

Some of the main topics included streetscape improvements, parking, pedestrian and bicycle movement, traffic, design and character, walkability, and creating a “”village-like” setting. Concerns were raised about traffic, intensity, safety, and more.

The plan should be published in a few months, officials noted, and they still welcome comments and concern from residents.

For more information, visit the Mariners’ Mile Revitalization Master Plan page under trending projects at newportbeachca.gov

Performing Arts, Concerts on the Green Survey

In an effort to gauge public interest in performing arts programming supported by the Newport Beach City Arts Commission and improve the annual Concerts on the Green series, the Arts Commission is conducting a short performing arts community survey.

The survey seeks input about music and performing arts preferences as well as factors which influence decisions to attend performing arts events. The survey can be taken through a link on the city’s website.

All responses are completely anonymous. The Commission appreciates will use the findings create a schedule of concerts summer 2017 and beyond.

For more information, visit newportbeachca.gov/CulturalArts.

Surterre Properties Hosts Blood Drive

Surterre Properties will be hosting their semi-annual blood drive on Feb. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their Fashion Island office at 1400 Newport Center Dr. The blood drive is sponsored by the American Red Cross.

At their last blood drive event in July 2016, Surterre collected enough blood to save 72 lives with the support of their agents, staff, and the Orange County community.

For more information, contact Surterre’s Newport Beach office at (949) 717-7100 or visit redcrossblood.org/make-donation and enter “Surterre” as the sponsor code to sign up.

For more information on Surterre, visit surterreproperties.com.