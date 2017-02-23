Quantcast
Charity Spotlight: OC Chefs Table is Cooking for Charity

Posted On 23 Feb 2017
Top OC Chefs pose with Chef Mickey Mouse at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel

Nearly three dozen of Orange County’s top chefs are participating in the OC Chefs Table fundraising event to be held on Sunday, March 12 at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Held in the Grand Ballroom, the event features renowned chefs creating a five-course dinner paired with fine wines prepared tableside for ten guests, at tables decorated to reflect the personality and brand of each restaurant.

All proceeds from the event go to Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit working to end the cycle of homelessness in Orange County.

In addition to Host Chef Andrew Sutton, executive chef of Napa Rose, local chefs participating include Chef Pascal Olhats of Café Jardin at Sherman Gardens and the Chef Chair of the event, John Vega of Roy’s in Fashion Island, Andrew Gruel of Slapfish (they have a store on Balboa Peinsula), and Brian Jenzer of Social in Costa Mesa (one of our favorite restaurants).

The event starts with a cocktail reception featuring a silent auction and a photo op with Mickey and Minnie, followed by the extravagant dinner.

The event sells out every year, and table sponsorships are already full. Some individual seats may be available. Please contact Sinae Bang by email at [email protected] by phone at (949) 273-0555, etx. 204, for details.

