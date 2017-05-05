Off the Menu: Dining with Mom on Mother’s Day

Sunday, May 14 is Mother’s Day—time to grab your mom and treat her to a special culinary outing at a local restaurant. Not sure where to go? We’ve compiled a list of restaurants (with help from calendar editor Laura Wise) that offer something for everyone no matter your taste or price range.

21 OCEANFRONT

The three-course brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. includes such entrée options as French toast, spinach fettuccini primavera, and apple sausage omelet. Brunch menu is $75 per person, a children’s menu is available for $25 for children 5 – 10. For reservations call (949) 673-2100 or visit 21oceanfront.com

BACK BAY BISTRO

A champagne buffet brunch will be held at Back Bay Bistro form 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special stations include smokde fish station, pancake station, antipasti display, crepe stations, and more. Price is $75 for adults and includes bottomless champagne and mimosas, and $35 for children 12 and under. For reservations call (949) 729-1144.

BALBOA BAY RESORT – WATERLINE

Treat mom and the entire family to a three-course a la carte brunch at Waterline. Entrée selections include: Grav Lox Eggs Benedict, Prime Filet Mignon, or Halibut en Papillote. Price is $68 for adults and $34 for children (4-12). For reservations or more information call (888) 976-0467.

BAYSIDE

Bayside is offering both an extensive a la cart menu and a three-course pre fixe menu for $68 for adults and $21.75 for children 12 and under. Call for times and reservations at (949) 721-1222 or visit BaysideRestaurant.com.

BUNGALOW

The Bungalow offers a two-course champagne brunch for $30 per person that includes a choice of four starters and six entrees. Add bottomless mimosas or bloody Mary’s for $10. Visit TheBungalowRestaurant.com for details.

FIG & OLIVE

This Mother’s Day Fig & Olive invites locals to delight in a four-course prix-fixe brunch ($40) and dinner ($49) menus. A $30 wine pairing is available for dinner. Select prix-fixe items include: gazpacho, burrata & asparagus or crab salad (brunch and dinner), steak & eggs (brunch only), and sea scallops (dinner only). For reservations call (949) 877-3005, or visit figandolive.com.

FIVE CROWNS

New Executive Chef Anthony Endy has created special a la carte brunch and dinner menus for Mother’s Day. Multiple selections will be offered, including prime rib of beef. Call (949) 760-0331 or visit thefivecrowns.com.

ISLAND HOTEL – OAK GRILL

Enjoy live-action stations featuring Build-Your-Own omelettes and On the Water selections including an Oyster Bar, Fresh Crab Legs and Ceviche. Buffet pricing is $90 per adult and $25 per child, ages five to 12. Children four years and under eat free. Reservations encouraged. Call (949) 760-4920 or visit OakGrillNB.com

MASTRO’S OCEAN CLUB

Mastro’s a la carte brunch menu will be available from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day. The menu features brunch favorites, but with a decadent Mastro’s twist, of course. Call (949) 376-6990 or visit MastrosRestaurants.com.

MULDOON’S

Join Muldoon’s for their 42nd Annual Mother’s Day Celebration. A three course brunch is available 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for $26.95 (kids 10 and under $12.95). Enjoy $8 mimosas, plus their legendary Bloody Marys and Irish Coffee. Dinner starts at 3 p.m., with four courses for $28.95 (kids 10 and under $12.95). For reservations visit MuldoonsPub.com or call (949) 640-4110.

OLD VINE CAFÉ

For Mother’s Day, Old Vine Cafe will be offering their breakfast/brunch menu 9 am – 3 pm. Mother’s Day will be first come, first served, but there will be additional outdoor seating available to cut down on wait times. For more information visit OldVinecCafe.com or call (714) 545-1411.

PELICAN HILL RESORT

For The Resort at Pelican Hill dining reservations, email [email protected] , visit pelicanhill.com, or call (855) 315-8214.

Ballroom Brunch: Enjoy a lovely chef-crafted brunch with spectacular ocean views in Mar Vista’s Grand Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $128 per adult, $60 per child ages 5-12. Free for children under 5.

Andrea: Chef Jonah is creating a magnificent prix fixe lunch and dinner tasting menu from noon to 10 p.m. $125 per person.

Coliseum Pool & Grill: Chef Oscar will be creating an extraordinary breakfast buffet from 7 a.m. to noon and then á la carte lunch and dinner specials from noon to 10 p.m. $65 per adult and $30 per child ages 5-12 for breakfast buffet and complimentary for children under age 5.

Pelican Grill: Pelican Grill serves special Mother’s Day menus from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. $115 per adult, $55 per child ages 5-12.

PROVENANCE

Provenance will offer a special Mother’s Day Prix-Fixe Champagne Brunch 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Priced at $49 per guest with complimentary champagne, the four-course menu features an array of new specials and classic brunch favorites followed by a lavish dessert buffet featuring mini Euro pastries. Kids menus and vegetarian options are available. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (949) 718-0477. Visit ProvenanceOC.com.

THE WINERY

Celebrate Mother’s Day the Winery Way! The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar will be hosting a very special brunch to honor Mom from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will feature a special three-course brunch menu courtesy of Executive Chef Yvon Goetz with dishes that include The Winery eggs Benedict, chili lime rubbed Hawaiian mahi mahi, braised shortribs hash & fried eggs, and almond croissant crème brulee French toast. Price is $54.95 per person. For reservations call (949) 999-6622 or visit TheWineryNewport.com.