Off the Menu Side Dish: Wine Takes Center Stage at Festival

Newport Beach Wine & Food Fest

September is California Wine month, which means the Fourth Annual Newport Beach Wine & Food Festival that returns to the Newport Beach Civic Center Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 is at the tail end of the celebration, but still in time for attendees to enjoy an excellent array of wines.

In addition to 40 top Orange County restaurants serving tastes of signature menu items, more than 200 different wines will be poured at the event.

The impressive lineup of wineries (nearly 50 in all) includes many of our favorites: Justin (which helped put Paso on the wine map), Adelaida (another favorite from Paso Robles), Goldschmidt Vineyards, Kessler-Haak, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines (another Paso favorite), Duckhorn, Freemark Abbey, Cambria Winery, La Crema Winery, Kendall Jackson, Ancient Peaks, Frog’s Leap, Moet Hennessy, Hundred Acre, Moet & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, and even Dom Perignon with a 2009 blanc bubbly.

Add celebrity chef cooking demos, Master Sommelier tasting panels, and live music, and you have the makings of a fun and festive weekend of food and wine.

For tickets and more details, visit NewportWineandFood.com.