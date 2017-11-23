Officials Warn of Holiday Fire Hazards

As Thanksgiving ends and people begin to put up their holiday decor, local authorities emphasize safety first.

The winter season doesn’t end the fire season, warned officials in a message recently. Newport Beach Fire Department sent out an alert on Nov. 16 to put a “freeze” on winter holiday fires.

“While holiday decorating can be fun and merry, it is important to remember that many of our decorations are electrical and pose fire risks,” NBFD officials wrote.

In past years, there have been Christmas tree fires from various ignition sources: Candles, fireplaces, and discarded smoking material.

The NBFD is teaming up with the United States Fire Administration in reminding the community to be “fire smart” during the winter holidays.

For more information, call (949) 644-3112, email [email protected], or visit usfa.fema.gov/prevention/outreach/winter.html