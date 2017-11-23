Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Officials Warn of Holiday Fire Hazards

Posted On 23 Nov 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , , , ,

As Thanksgiving ends and people begin to put up their holiday decor, local authorities emphasize safety first.  

The winter season doesn’t end the fire season, warned officials in a message recently. Newport Beach Fire Department sent out an alert on Nov. 16 to put a “freeze” on winter holiday fires.

“While holiday decorating can be fun and merry, it is important to remember that many of our decorations are electrical and pose fire risks,” NBFD officials wrote.

In past years, there have been Christmas tree fires from various ignition sources: Candles, fireplaces, and discarded smoking material.

The NBFD is teaming up with the United States Fire Administration in reminding the community to be “fire smart” during the winter holidays.

For more information, call (949) 644-3112, email [email protected], or visit usfa.fema.gov/prevention/outreach/winter.html

A holiday fire infographic.
— Poster courtesy United States Fire Administration

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Council: Harbor, Operations Team are Worth Investing In

Posted On 23 Nov 2017
, By
0

Ruby’s Celebrates 35 Years of Hamburgers and Memories

Posted On 23 Nov 2017
, By
0

Thanksgiving Humor

Posted On 23 Nov 2017
, By
0

Harley Rouda, Democratic Challenger to Rohrabacher, Draws Crowd

Posted On 22 Nov 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.